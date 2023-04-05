“We expect the big spike to come at the end of the month when the early bird finishes.”

Posh forward Ephron Mason-Clark in action at the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh pegged the prices at the same level as the current season when they sold just over 4,500 season tickets.

Posh fans are reminded the early bird discount period expires at the end of April.

A Posh spokesman said: “We’re at around 1,700 season ticket sales which is there or thereabouts the same as last season. We did go on sale later last season so it’s not fully comparable.