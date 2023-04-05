The number of Peterborough United season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign sold so far
Peterborough United sold around 1,700 season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign in the first month of sales.
Posh pegged the prices at the same level as the current season when they sold just over 4,500 season tickets.
Posh fans are reminded the early bird discount period expires at the end of April.
A Posh spokesman said: “We’re at around 1,700 season ticket sales which is there or thereabouts the same as last season. We did go on sale later last season so it’s not fully comparable.
“We expect the big spike to come at the end of the month when the early bird finishes.”