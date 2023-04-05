News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
54 minutes ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
2 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
2 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
2 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

The number of Peterborough United season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign sold so far

Peterborough United sold around 1,700 season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign in the first month of sales.

By Alan Swann
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:34 BST
Posh forward Ephron Mason-Clark in action at the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: David Lowndes.Posh forward Ephron Mason-Clark in action at the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: David Lowndes.
Posh forward Ephron Mason-Clark in action at the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh pegged the prices at the same level as the current season when they sold just over 4,500 season tickets.

Posh fans are reminded the early bird discount period expires at the end of April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prices

A Posh spokesman said: “We’re at around 1,700 season ticket sales which is there or thereabouts the same as last season. We did go on sale later last season so it’s not fully comparable.

Most Popular

“We expect the big spike to come at the end of the month when the early bird finishes.”