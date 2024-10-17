The next special guest at a Peterborough United Senior Citizens event has been named
Lee Howarth is the special guest at the next Peterborough United Senior Citizens event at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday, October 23 (Noon-2pm).
The central defender played a key role in the 1992 play-off final win at Wembley and in the following season when Posh recorded their best-ever finish in the Football League – 10th in the second tier.
Howarth moved to Posh from Chorley and made 78 appearances for the club, scoring once.
Admission to the event is free. Light refreshments will be provided.