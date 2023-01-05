Posh manager Darren Ferguson (right) and chairman Darragh MacAnthony celebrate promotion to the Championship in April, 2009. Photo: David Lowndes.

At lower league level at least.

He won his first Posh promotion from League Two in 2007-08 after accepting his first managerial job in January of the previous season.

It had been a real left-field appointment by fresh-faced chairman/owner Darragh MacAnthony.

Darren Ferguson celebrates promotion from League One at Old Trafford in 2011. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ferguson backed that up by winning promotion from League One the following season after a second-placed finish to Leicester City.

The bromance between rookie chairman and rookie manager didn’t last beyond November of a tough season in the Championship, but 15 months after a parting of the ways they were re-united in time for a third promotion after an emotional League One play-off final win over Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford.

Posh suffered the most agonising of relegations two seasons later after accumulating 54 Championship points, but he stayed in post for a further 20 months, against his better judgement at first, before he was sacked by MacAnthony for a second time.

Not before he’d led Posh to a terrific day out Wembley in 2014 when his side won the EFL Trophy.

Ferguson’s third appointment by MacAnthony, as an antidote to the stresses of working with Steve Evans, was completed almost four years later. A fourth Posh promotion arrived within 30 months before the Championship proved too tough for the boss and club and Ferguson quit last February.

For good we all presumed!

Fergie at Posh (all competitions from www.soccerbase.com).

P517 W227 D103 L187

