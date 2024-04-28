Harrison Burrows. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Posh conceded 61 goals though, only Barnsley (64) of the teams who finished in the top half conceded more.

Posh won 13 and drew five of their 23 home games for 44 points, the fifth best record in League One, Bolton and Portsmouth (50) had the best records.

Posh won 12 and drew four of their 23 away games for 40 points, the fourth best record in the division. Portsmouth (47) had the best record.

Ephron Mason-Clark was the top scorer for Posh in League One matches. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ephron Mason-Clark (14) scored the most League One goals for Posh. Charlton’s Alfie May (23 goals) has won the Golden Boot.

Harrison Burrows (14) contributed the most assists for Posh, the second most in the division after Derby’s Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (16).

Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards made the most Posh appearances in League One with 45 apiece.

Posh secured an average possession percentage of 59.3 in 46 League One matches, the highest in the division. Bolton (56.8) were second.

Posh also delivered a passing accuracy of 84.8% over the season, again the best in the division. Wigan (81.3) were second best.

Posh managed an average of 16.1 shots per game, once more the best in the division. Bolton (14.2) were second.