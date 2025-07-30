The most successful manager in Peterborough United's history still gets butterflies in the stomach after 662 games in charge of his club

Posh boss Darren Ferguson during pre-season. Photo Jason Richardson.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson insists his side have learned from the lessons of last season and are ready to deliver a much better showing in League One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh only pulled themselves clear of the relegation zone in the final weeks of the 2024-25 campaign before settling for an 18th place finish. The fall-out from that surprise fall from grace has rumbled on among some supporters who fear the coming season could be even worse.

The fact Posh actually won a trophy after a Wembley win has been airbrushed from the memory of some.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Ferguson believes Posh will benefit from the arrival of several strong signings and from a much improved atmosphere in the dressing room.

Darren Ferguson lifts the EFL Trophy at Wembley last season. Photo Richard Pelham Getty Images.

The manager is not one to make firm predictions, but there was a quiet confidence in his voice when he spoke to the PT earlier this week.

“I don’t make predictions,” Ferguson stated. “I’ll leave that to my boss! But I feel the excitement, the anticipation and the butterflies in the stomach I get before the start of every season. I can’t wait to get started and the players feel the same way.

"Look, the reaction to last season is what it is. When you have a league season like we had, and it wasn’t expected, there is bound to be criticism, but we have to ignore the noise and make sure we do better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lessons have to be learned. For instance we let bad results affect us too much. That can happen with a young squad. We are not much older this season, but a lot of the players have a year’s more experience and that should make a difference. Certainly some who were here last season now need to step up and I am confident they will.

"I’ve had six weeks to assess the squad since we came back to work. Pre-season dragged on too long, but we got the minutes we needed to into the players and now we are ready for the important stuff.

"We’ve had some difficulties, but I know we have signed some good players and I am enjoying the togetherness of the squad. That spirit will be important when we lose some games as we inevitably will. We will also win plenty.

"It is usual for us to challenge at the top end of League One, but we will have to wait and see. It does look a slightly weaker division than last season, but it will always be a tough league and it’s no different now. Our first two games against Cardiff and Luton show what we are up against, but they are also perfect games for us to show what we can do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson has managed Posh in a staggering 662 games in all competitions in his four spells as manager. Posh have won 292 of them (44.71%) and lost 232 (35%).

His record in Football League games is P563 W244 D117 L202. That’s a win % of 43.33.

Ferguson has won four promotions as Posh boss (2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11 and 2020-21), the last three from League One into the Championship. He became the first manager to win three EFL Trophies with the same club last season. He also became the first manager to win the EFL Trophy two seasons in a row with the same club.