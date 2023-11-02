News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Joel Randall celebrates a goal for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Joel Randall celebrates a goal for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Joel Randall celebrates a goal for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The most minutes played by Peterborough United players this season and the PT team to face Salford in the FA Cup

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson was monitoring the minutes played this season by his players before picking his side to take on Salford City in the FA Cup at the Weston Homes on Saturday (3pm).
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 17:43 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 18:00 GMT

The PT has used www.transfermarkt.co.uk and www.soccerbase.com to see who has been the most active Posh player in the 20 competitive matches the team have played this season.

These are the 12 players with the most minutes under their belts followed by the team the PT would pick to start the first round tie. Minutes played does not include any added time.

Our team in the now traditional 4-2-1-3 formation on the last page.

19 appearances and 1,585 minutes played.

1. 1st HARRISON BURROWS

19 appearances and 1,585 minutes played. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
17 appearances and 1,530 minutes played.

2. 2= NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

17 appearances and 1,530 minutes played. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
17 appearances and 1,530 minutes played.

3. 2=RONNIE EDWARDS

17 appearances and 1,530 minutes played. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
17 appearances and 1,507 minutes played.

4. 4th HECTOR KYPRIANOU

17 appearances and 1,507 minutes played. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Darren FergusonSalford