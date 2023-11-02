Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson was monitoring the minutes played this season by his players before picking his side to take on Salford City in the FA Cup at the Weston Homes on Saturday (3pm).

The PT has used www.transfermarkt.co.uk and www.soccerbase.com to see who has been the most active Posh player in the 20 competitive matches the team have played this season.

These are the 12 players with the most minutes under their belts followed by the team the PT would pick to start the first round tie. Minutes played does not include any added time.

Our team in the now traditional 4-2-1-3 formation on the last page.

1 . 1st HARRISON BURROWS 19 appearances and 1,585 minutes played.

2 . 2= NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC 17 appearances and 1,530 minutes played.