The most fouled Peterborough United player (it’s not Dembele), the player one caution away from a suspension, the youngest Championship squad and some shocking shooting stats

1. LOW GOAL COUNT

After 11 games of the 2020-21 League One season, Jonson Clarke-Harris (pictured) had already banged in six goals for table-topping Posh. He has two goals in the 2021-22 Championship campaign, both from the penalty spot, and he won’t get the chance to improve on that until the trip to Swansea on October 30 because of a ban. That’s not to put all the Posh goalscoring issues on Clarke-Harris. He is still the joint leading goalscorer at the club alongside Harrison Burrows, Sammie Szmodics and Siriki Dembele. Every other Championship club bar Middlesbrough, Hull and Derby has a player who has scored three or more goals this term. Aleksander Mitorvic (Fulham) and Ben Brereton-Dias (Blackburn) have 10 goals apiece.