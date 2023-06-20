News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United have 107.9k followers on Twitter.Peterborough United have 107.9k followers on Twitter.
The most followed League One clubs on Twitter and how Peterborough United compare to Reading, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Oxford United and Cambridge United - picture gallery

Peterborough United have a healthy following of more than 100,000 followers on Twitter.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST

The support for the club spans for and wide, with fans dotted all over the country.

And for those out of the city, Twitter is a rather useful way of staying in touch with the club.

But how does the Posh Twitter following compare to the rest of the league?

Here’s every club’s Twitter following, running from smallest to highest.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

74.4k

1. Lincoln City

74.4k Photo: Mark Thompson

75.9k

2. Cheltenham Town

75.9k Photo: Dan Istitene

80.7k

3. Stevenage

80.7k Photo: Dan Istitene

81.9k

4. Cambridge United

81.9k Photo: Harriet Lander

