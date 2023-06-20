Peterborough United have a healthy following of more than 100,000 followers on Twitter.

The support for the club spans for and wide, with fans dotted all over the country.

And for those out of the city, Twitter is a rather useful way of staying in touch with the club.

But how does the Posh Twitter following compare to the rest of the league?

Here’s every club’s Twitter following, running from smallest to highest.

1 . Lincoln City 74.4k Photo: Mark Thompson Photo Sales

2 . Cheltenham Town 75.9k Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

3 . Stevenage 80.7k Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

4 . Cambridge United 81.9k Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales