Peterborough United's most expensive season-ticket is priced at £529, one of the most expensive in the league.

The most expensive season tickets in League One and how Peterborough United compare to Reading, Derby County, Barnsley, Blackpool and Cambridge United - picture gallery

The most expensive season-ticket on sale at Peterborough United is one of the dearest on sale in League One.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:17 BST

An adult season-ticket will cost £529 for the Meerkat Family Stand and Main Stand.

It leaves just Charlton Athletic offering a more expensive season-ticket, priced at £625.

But there is still value to be had at the Weston Homes Stadium, with a season-ticket costing £429 for an adult in the London Road end.

And season-tickets for those under 12 are FREE as part of the club’s work with local schools.

It is the second successive season that Posh have frozen ticket prices.

Here are the most expensive season-tickets for new fans at 23 of the 24 clubs in League One, running from lowest to highest. (Stevenage prices not currently available).

Let us know what you think of the prices at Posh via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

£269

1. Fleetwood Town

£269 Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
£350

2. Barnsley

£350 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
£366

3. Wigan Athletic

£366 Photo: Paul Harding

Photo Sales
£380 (until June 30th); £420 post early bird

4. Port Vale

£380 (until June 30th); £420 post early bird Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
