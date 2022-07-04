Posh fans in the Family Stand

City-based company comparethemarket.com have taken over sponsorship of the popular South Stand of the stadium. The Meerkat Family Stand is a nod to the company’s famous advertising characters.

The new branding for the stand, which holds 4,500 spectators, is set to be unveiled at the first home pre-season game against Championship side Luton Town on Tuesday, July 19.

The local firm is taking over the five-year sponsorship from the business’s holding company BGL Group.

Caroline Raines, director at comparethemarket.com, said: “We’re thrilled to unveil the Meerkat Family Stand and to continue our long-term partnership with Peterborough United Football Club. As one of the biggest employers in the area, we’re committed to making a difference to the local community and are proud to be sponsoring our local club. We wish Posh the best of luck for the season!”