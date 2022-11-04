News you can trust since 1948
Peter Gain in action for Posh at Burton in a 2005 FA Cup tie. Photo: Alan Storer.

The magic, or otherwise, of Peterborough United in the FA Cup! Best wins, worst defeats, most goals, most red cards, best and worst attendances

Peterborough United haven’t lost in the first round of the FA Cup for 17 years.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago

And what a shocker that 2005 defeat was as Posh went down to non-league Burton Albion 1-0 in a replay.

The teams had drawn the first game 0-0 at London Road.

Mark Wright was the Posh manager at the time with his old Liverpool teammate Nigel Clough in charge at Burton.

The result put travelling Posh fans in a foul mood.

Wright wasn’t best pleased either. He came out to see the press at 11pm.

1. LAST SHOCK

Posh don't have to travel too far back for their last FA Cup defeat against lower level opponents. In the 2020-21 season non-league Chorley came from behind to win 2-1 at London Road, although Posh did go on to win promotion to the Championship. Jonson Clarke-Harris was the only regular Posh starter not to feature against Chorley and he could be absent against Salford tomorrow.

2. UNIQUE EXPERIENCE

Posh beat Kingstonian 9-1 in a first round replay in 1992, but the game was declared null and void after a coin thrown from the London Road End struck the visiting goalkeeper. That was hard luck on Tony Philliskirk (pictured) who scored what would have been a record five goals in a record margin of victory, in the club's Football League era. Posh played the game again in front of no fans and won 1-0. It's officially the lowest home gate in Posh history!

3. LOWEST GATE

The lowest FA Cup gate at London Road (when fans were allowed in) is the 2,312 which saw Posh beat Stockport County 4-1 in a first round replay. Craig Mackail-Smith (pictured), Lee Tomlin, Aaron Mclean and Kelvin Langmead scored the goals.

4. BIGGEST UPSET

Arsenal are the only top-flight team Posh have ever beaten in the FA Cup. Goals from Derek Dougan and Peter McNamee secured a come-from-behind 2-1 win at London Road in a fourth round tie in 1965,

