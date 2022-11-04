1. LAST SHOCK

Posh don't have to travel too far back for their last FA Cup defeat against lower level opponents. In the 2020-21 season non-league Chorley came from behind to win 2-1 at London Road, although Posh did go on to win promotion to the Championship. Jonson Clarke-Harris was the only regular Posh starter not to feature against Chorley and he could be absent against Salford tomorrow.

Photo: David Lowndes