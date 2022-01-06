The lowdown on new Peterborough United signing Bali Mumba, a former England teammate of Bukayo Saka who made his professional debut at the age of 16

Bali Mumba (yellow) in action for Norwich City at Manchester City in a Premier League game earlier this season. Bernando Silva is the City player. Photo: Michael Regan (Getty Images).

But don’t ask David whether or not Mumba is a good crosser of the ball!

The PT asked David to give the lowdown on Mumba who joined Posh on loan until the end of the season from Norwich earlier today (January 6).

David said: “Mumba hasn’t had too many opportunities so far, mainly due to Max Aarons never getting injured and being one of the first names on the teamsheet in recent years.

“Whenever he has had opportunities it has followed a similar pattern though; City fans start talking about him being primed to be the successor when Aarons does finally move on to a bigger club.

“He has a similarly low centre of gravity and stocky build, with pace and an attacking style, looking to get into the box and support attacks. Similarly to Aarons as well though, a lack of height isn’t helpful when it comes to the aerial battle.

“I couldn’t tell you whether he can cross the ball though as, particularly under Daniel Farke with Teemu Pukki as the lone striker, crossing really hasn’t been a big part of their style.

“Mumba was looking sharp and ready in pre-season, but this loan makes perfect sense for him, with Sam Byram recently returning to fitness after 18 months out injured.

Bali Mumba after signing for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“They have the full-back options to let him crack on in the Championship and try to kick-start his senior career with some consistent game time.

“If he can impress and City do end up getting relegated, he should then be ready to contend as a starter if Aarons does end up being sold.

“His appearances on the left have been similar in style and he totally changed the game on that side against Swansea last season, coming off the bench and causing havoc as he charged forward, creating the late winner (See attached youtube video from 4.44).

“Having started out as a defensive midfielder at Sunderland, he knows about the physical side of the game too, but that is clearly where his biggest test will be as he is pitched into a survival battle.

“It may take him a few games to find his rhythm, but Norwich fans certainly have high hopes for his future. He is calm in possession and should be an asset in an attacking sense, as long as he can pull his weight defensively.”

Mumba made his debut for Sunderland aged 16 as a defensive midfielder. Norwich signed him from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee in July 2019.

He made 10 appearances for Sunderland.

Mumba has played for England at every age group level from under 16 to under 19. His teammates in the under 19s included Bukayo Saka of Arsenal and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones.

Mumba has just 19 senior appearances to his name, as well as three at step three of non-league from a brief spell with hometown club South Shields prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In terms of competitive minutes though, that breaks down to the equivalent of 10 full matches in senior professional football.