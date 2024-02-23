News you can trust since 1948
The League One grounds where Peterborough United fare well and where they tend to do badly

Peterborough United need to end their Abbey Stadium hoodoo to kick-start their League One promotion push on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:59 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 13:58 GMT
There was more Posh agony at the Abbey Stadium last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comThere was more Posh agony at the Abbey Stadium last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
There was more Posh agony at the Abbey Stadium last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

In 16 Football League meetings at Cambridge United, Posh have won just two and lost eight.

It’s not quite the worst record Posh have at the home of current League One clubs.

Taking into account when teams have met 10 or more times the Posh record at Wycombe is even worse. It’s not much better at Wigan Athletic.

This season Posh did claim their second point in seven attempts at Bolton Wanderers and they won for the second time in eight matches at Derby County so bad spells can be broken!

The favourite Posh away trip in terms of results is the short one to Northampton Town where Posh have won 12 and lost eight of 29 meetings.

Posh v League One

(Away)

Club P W D L

Barnsley 20 9 3 8

Blackpool 23 7 5 11

Bolton 7 0 2 5

Bristol R 21 6 7 8

Burton 5 2 1 2

Cambridge 16 2 6 8

Carlisle 17 3 9 5

Charlton 11 5 2 4

Cheltenham 5 2 1 2

Derby 8 2 1 5

Exeter 24 6 7 11

Fleetwood 9 3 2 4

Orient 16 6 3 7

Lincoln 25 8 7 8

Northampton 29 12 9 8

Oxford 18 7 2 9

Port Vale 27 10 5 12

Portsmouth 13 4 3 6

Reading 19 3 6 10

Shrewsbury 20 7 11 12

Stevenage 2 0 1 1

Wigan 11 1 4 6

Wycombe 14 1 4 9

