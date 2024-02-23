There was more Posh agony at the Abbey Stadium last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

In 16 Football League meetings at Cambridge United, Posh have won just two and lost eight.

It’s not quite the worst record Posh have at the home of current League One clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking into account when teams have met 10 or more times the Posh record at Wycombe is even worse. It’s not much better at Wigan Athletic.

This season Posh did claim their second point in seven attempts at Bolton Wanderers and they won for the second time in eight matches at Derby County so bad spells can be broken!

The favourite Posh away trip in terms of results is the short one to Northampton Town where Posh have won 12 and lost eight of 29 meetings.

Posh v League One

(Away)

Club P W D L

Barnsley 20 9 3 8

Blackpool 23 7 5 11

Bolton 7 0 2 5

Bristol R 21 6 7 8

Burton 5 2 1 2

Cambridge 16 2 6 8

Carlisle 17 3 9 5

Charlton 11 5 2 4

Cheltenham 5 2 1 2

Derby 8 2 1 5

Exeter 24 6 7 11

Fleetwood 9 3 2 4

Orient 16 6 3 7

Lincoln 25 8 7 8

Northampton 29 12 9 8

Oxford 18 7 2 9

Port Vale 27 10 5 12

Portsmouth 13 4 3 6

Reading 19 3 6 10

Shrewsbury 20 7 11 12

Stevenage 2 0 1 1

Wigan 11 1 4 6