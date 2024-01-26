Posh boss Darren Ferguson will attempt to steer his side to the top of League One on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Second-placed Posh will also climb to the summit with a draw as long as Pompey lose, Bolton don’t win at Carlisle United, Derby County don’t beat Cheltenham by three goals at Pride Park and Barnsley don’t beat Exeter City by four goals at Oakwell!

Other teams to be supported by Posh fans tomorrow are Bristol Rovers, who are at home to sixth-placed Oxford United, managerless Charlton, who travel to seventh-placed Blackpool, and Wigan who are hosting eighth-placed Stevenage.

There’s a big League One game on Tuesday (January 30) when Oxford entertain Portsmouth.