The League One clubs chasing prolific Peterborough United striker
And the PT can reveal Fleetwood Town are the other League One club interested in a 29 year-old double Golden Boot winner.
Posh have rejected three bids from Charlton for Clarke-Harris, according to the club’s director of football Barry Fry. Posh are not expecting to receive the £800k they were promised by Bristol Rovers before that August transfer fell through at the last minute, but they are still seeking a considerable sum for a striker who scored twice for Posh in Friday’s 2-2 home with Barnsley.
"He won’t be leaving for peanuts,” Fry said. “His scoring record is outstanding and he’s a great bloke to have around the club even when he isn’t playing. He’s been unbelievable with the younger players.
"He got us through the FA Cup tie at Salford for instance, not just by scoring, but by encouraging everyone during the penalty shootout. If anyone missed he was the first to run over to them to pick them up.”
Clarke-Harris has now scored 84 goals in 171 appearances for Posh. He’s now fifth in the Posh goal-scoring charts in the club’s Football League era, one behind Aaron Mclean who made 206 Posh appearances.
Clarke-Harris is out of contract at the end of the season when he can leave London Road on a free transfer.
Posh are expecting to lose on-loan right-back Peter Kioso after the big game at Derby County as Rotherham have exercised their call-back option. He's not expected to stay at Posh for the FA Cup tie with Leeds United at London Road on Sunday, January 7 even though he can’t play for Rotherham in the competition.