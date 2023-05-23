Joe Ward.

Or so some of the many of the football websites that are rarely right have suggested in recent weeks.

Good luck to Ward, whose Posh contract will expire on June 30 thus making him a free agent, wherever he ends up as he’s given excellent service in his five years at the club.

At 27 he has many good years left.

Meanwhile the PT has been trawling for information on Posh’s League One rivals next season…

BOLTON WANDERERS: The Trotters lost their League One play-off semi-final to Barnsley in rather less dramatic circumstances than Posh did to Sheffield Wednesday. They’ve already suffered two setbacks with on-loan stars James Trafford (goalkeeper, Manchester City) and Conor Bradley (wing-back Liverpool) not expected to return next season. Forwards Shola Shoretire (Man Utd) and Dan Nlundulu (Southampton) have also returned to their parent clubs. The Bolton News reports seven out of contract players are currently holding conversations about staying, although forward Elias Kachunga appears to have said goodbye on Twitter. The other six are Kieran Lee, former Posh loanee Lloyd Isgrove, Mj Williams, Josh Sheehan, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Joel Dixon.

PORTSMOUTH: Pompey are reportedly interested in out of contract Shrewsbury Town defender Matthew Pennington, although he has been offered a one-year extension at his current club. Winger Gavin Whyte is another Pompey target after he was released by Cardiff City.

SHREWSBURY: Veteran manager Steve Cotterill’s future with the Shrews is in some doubt after the club announced they were forming a new football board without consulting the manager more than two weeks ago. Cotterill said: "There is a restructure going on and I do not quite know what that entails.”

LINCOLN CITY: The Imps are believed to be favourites to sign released Morecambe striker Cole Stockton.

BRISTOL ROVERS: Rovers boss Joey Barton wants to re-sign all five of his 2022-23 loan players, Ellery Balcombe, Lamare Bogarde, Josh Coburn, Lewis Gibson and Jarell Quansah. AFC Wimbledon are chasing Balcombe on a permanent transfer though. Former Posh men Paul Coutts and Harry Anderson have been released by Rovers.

DERBY COUNTY: The Rams have been linked with a move for Luton Town centre-back Sonny Bradley.

BURTON ALBION: The Brewers are reportedly interested in attacking midfielder Michael Jacobs who has been released by Portsmouth.