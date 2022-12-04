Ronnie Edwards/ Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

MacAnthony, who spent part of Saturday angrily denying suggestions from a fan, who has since apologised, he was involved in the hour-long dressing room lock-in for the players after the 2-1 home defeat by Barnsley, insists business will be conducted in the January transfer window – without a firesale of current players and probably without losing highly-prized defender Ronnie Edwards.

MacAnthony, within a series of tweets, used the expressions ‘oh and I doubt we will be selling Edwards until the summer’ ‘and there will be no firesale at all’ and ‘we will be signing players in January.’

If it happens it would confound conspiracy theorists who insists Posh are skint as well as out of form.

The Barnsley loss was a third in a row for Posh, but they have clung onto a play-off place after Sunday’s defeat for Portsmouth at Wycombe. Posh are sixth after starting the weekend in fourth ahead of a trip to second placed Ipswich Town next (Saturday, December 10, 12.30pm kick off).