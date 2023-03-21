News you can trust since 1948
Would you want one of these two as the next Posh boss? Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images.

The last Peterborough United manager to move to London Road from Cambridge United did okay!

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony’s task in appointing the Peterborough United manager for the 2023-24 season won’t be easy.

By Alan Swann
Published 21st Mar 2023, 06:55 GMT

In a couple of hours on Twitter last week, Posh fans nominated 15 different prospective bosses, including current incumbent Darren Ferguson, who, as things stand, will leave London Road at the end of the season.

There are a few past promotion winners from League One available or it could be MacAnthony makes a left-field appointment as he did so successfully with Ferguson 16 years ago.

Former Posh players have also been nominated as was relegation-bound Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner.

As the latter’s backer Simon Hull said ‘the last manager we got from there did okay’ in a reference to the late, great Chris Turner.

Turner of course had a fantastic career as a Posh player to make up for a connection with a fierce local rival.

​Here’s the lowdown on some of the suggestions from Posh fans…

The current manager of Cambridge United (right) was nominated by one brave Posh fan. Bonner did well to get Cambridge into League One, but his limitations have been exposed this season despite some public bravado and relgegation for a poor team looks certain. He's no Chris Turner, the last manager to cross the county divide andI'm not sure MacAnthony or the Posh fans will have forgotten his pre-match jibes abut Posh support before the teams met in October. Posh prospects: 2/10.

1. MARK BONNER

The current manager of Cambridge United (right) was nominated by one brave Posh fan. Bonner did well to get Cambridge into League One, but his limitations have been exposed this season despite some public bravado and relgegation for a poor team looks certain. He's no Chris Turner, the last manager to cross the county divide andI'm not sure MacAnthony or the Posh fans will have forgotten his pre-match jibes abut Posh support before the teams met in October. Posh prospects: 2/10.

This eccentric manager worked wonders at Luton Town as they won the League One title and thrived in the Championship despite shopping in the same transfer market as Posh. He'd be a great appointment based on his Hatters form, but he's also an unrealistic choice. He'll have ideas way above Posh's level, even if we sneak up this season, even though he's flopped at Stoke and Southampton and is now unemployed. Posh prospects 5/10.

2. NATHAN JONES

This eccentric manager worked wonders at Luton Town as they won the League One title and thrived in the Championship despite shopping in the same transfer market as Posh. He'd be a great appointment based on his Hatters form, but he's also an unrealistic choice. He'll have ideas way above Posh's level, even if we sneak up this season, even though he's flopped at Stoke and Southampton and is now unemployed. Posh prospects 5/10.

Don't be silly. A man who took Bournemouth and Fulham into the Premier League and experienced the Champions League this season (briefly) won't be coming to London Road. Not sure we'd want him anyway. No evidence of him building a team without oodles of cash. Posh prospects 1/10.

3. SCOTT PARKER

Don't be silly. A man who took Bournemouth and Fulham into the Premier League and experienced the Champions League this season (briefly) won't be coming to London Road. Not sure we'd want him anyway. No evidence of him building a team without oodles of cash. Posh prospects 1/10.

The veteran has enjoyed a decent career, but I doubt he fits the managerial profile MacAnthony would want. He's an organiser and a motivator, but his best days are well behind him. He suits a team with limited ambition and expectation like Shrewsbury. Posh prospects 6/10.

4. STEVE COTTERILL

The veteran has enjoyed a decent career, but I doubt he fits the managerial profile MacAnthony would want. He's an organiser and a motivator, but his best days are well behind him. He suits a team with limited ambition and expectation like Shrewsbury. Posh prospects 6/10.

