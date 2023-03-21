1 . MARK BONNER

The current manager of Cambridge United (right) was nominated by one brave Posh fan. Bonner did well to get Cambridge into League One, but his limitations have been exposed this season despite some public bravado and relgegation for a poor team looks certain. He's no Chris Turner, the last manager to cross the county divide andI'm not sure MacAnthony or the Posh fans will have forgotten his pre-match jibes abut Posh support before the teams met in October. Posh prospects: 2/10. Photo: Joe Dent