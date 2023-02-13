Jeando Fuchs (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Among those these fans would axe are captain and top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris, left-back Dan Butler, centre-backs Ronnie Edwards and Frankie Kent, Hector Kyprianou and experienced Nathan Thompson.

Among those these fans would start are latest signing Kabongo Tshimanga, rookie defender Manu Fernandez and loan signing Nathanael Ogbeta. There was also a lot of love for discarded midfielder Jeando Fuchs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the record the PT would make just one change for the trip to Highbury and that would be Ogbeta for Butler. We suspect manager Darren Ferguson will also go that way.

Nathanael Ogbeta (blue) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Fans suggestions to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

After a 5-0 home defeat and such awful defending there has to be changes. I would bring in Ogbeta for Butler, Knight for Kent, Fuchs for Kyprianou and take a look at Tshimanga, giving JCH a rest and to use off bench – @paul_gauntlett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ogbeta has to start, change both CBs for Knight and Fernandez (if fit) and bring back Fuchs. The front 3 of EMC, JCH and Poku looks good – @Liampufc1996

He has to make 4-5 changes for Fleetwood. My team for Fleetwood: Norris, Ogbeta, Kent, Edwards, Knight, Kyprianou, B. Thompson. Burrows, RJJ, JCH, Poku – @pufc_central07

Ogbeta for Butler, Knight for Kent, Fuchs back on the bench – @davidrbull2010

Need to get Fuchs in. God knows why he didn't start v Bolton. Also Knight in for Kent. Butler always gets singled out, but I'd leave him in. Also pair Marriott and JCH up top.! Ah hang our former Golden Boot winner will be playing against us. Master stroke – @davidwh1971

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ogbeta for Butler the only change needed – @lowestoftposh

Ogbeta and Knight for Butler and Thompson. Hurry up back Norburn! – @SidDay1