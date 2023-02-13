The imaginative team selections of Peterborough United fans for the Tuesday trip to Fleetwood Town with some demanding the recall of a popular midfielder
Peterborough United’s home hammering at the hands of Bolton Wanderers on Saturday has prompted some fans to recommend wholesale changes for the League One trip to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.
Among those these fans would axe are captain and top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris, left-back Dan Butler, centre-backs Ronnie Edwards and Frankie Kent, Hector Kyprianou and experienced Nathan Thompson.
Among those these fans would start are latest signing Kabongo Tshimanga, rookie defender Manu Fernandez and loan signing Nathanael Ogbeta. There was also a lot of love for discarded midfielder Jeando Fuchs.
For the record the PT would make just one change for the trip to Highbury and that would be Ogbeta for Butler. We suspect manager Darren Ferguson will also go that way.
Fans suggestions to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...
After a 5-0 home defeat and such awful defending there has to be changes. I would bring in Ogbeta for Butler, Knight for Kent, Fuchs for Kyprianou and take a look at Tshimanga, giving JCH a rest and to use off bench – @paul_gauntlett.
Ogbeta has to start, change both CBs for Knight and Fernandez (if fit) and bring back Fuchs. The front 3 of EMC, JCH and Poku looks good – @Liampufc1996
He has to make 4-5 changes for Fleetwood. My team for Fleetwood: Norris, Ogbeta, Kent, Edwards, Knight, Kyprianou, B. Thompson. Burrows, RJJ, JCH, Poku – @pufc_central07
Ogbeta for Butler, Knight for Kent, Fuchs back on the bench – @davidrbull2010
Need to get Fuchs in. God knows why he didn't start v Bolton. Also Knight in for Kent. Butler always gets singled out, but I'd leave him in. Also pair Marriott and JCH up top.! Ah hang our former Golden Boot winner will be playing against us. Master stroke – @davidwh1971
Ogbeta for Butler the only change needed – @lowestoftposh
Ogbeta and Knight for Butler and Thompson. Hurry up back Norburn! – @SidDay1
Butler dropped that’s a must. Bring Fuchs back into the squad. Tell owners to stop hyping up the players. (Edwards, Ward, Taylor etc). Most are just league 1 average) – @PaulPosh