Signing new players in January can be a hit and miss affair as Peterborough United have discovered over the years.
For every roaring success like George Boyd (£250k from Stevenage in 2007) there are a handful of flops like Tom Nichols (£300k from Exeter, 2016) and Adil Nabi (free from West Brom, 2016).
Here are the players Posh have signed on loan or permanently in January over the last 6 years and where they are now.
Posh didn’t sign a single player in January in the League One promotion season of 2020-21.
1. JEANDO FUCHS
HIT! Signed from Dundee United, undisclosed fee, 2022. A battling midfielder who has become a firm fans' favourite. 46 appearances, no goals, still at Posh.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. HAYDEN COULSON
MISS! Signed on loan from Middlesbrough, 2022. Left-back who struggled at Championship level. Picked up a red card at Derby. 8 appearances no goals. Now on loan at Aberdeen.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. BALI MUMBA
MISS! Signed on loan from Norwich City, 2022. Another full-back who couldn't cope with the Championsip. 13 appearances, 1 goal on debut in the FA Cup. Now doing superbly on loan at League One pacesetters Plymouth.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. REECE BROWN
HIT & MISS! Signed from Huddersfield on loan in 2020 & in 2022. Decent first spell for the midfielder when his loan continued into the promotion season of 2020-21, but no impact in the second-half of last season. 65 appearances, 2 goals. Now at Forest Green Rovers.
Photo: Joe Dent