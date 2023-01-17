News you can trust since 1948
The Peterborough United squad is now said to be worth £9.27m, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

The highest valued squads in League One as transfer window gets into full swing and where Peterborough United, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and every other side rank

The January transfer window is in full swing with Peterborough United one of many clubs looking to rejig their squad.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

Swansea City full-back Nathanael Ogbeta has joined on loan until the end of the season with other movement quiet so far.

It leaves the squad said to be valued at £9.27m, a slight increase from £9.18m after the summer transfer window, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

But how does that compare with their League One rivals?

1. Cheltenham Town

£4.88m

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Exeter City

£5.06m

Photo: Getty Images

3. Accrington Stanley

£5.1m

Photo: Getty Images

4. Lincoln City

£5.33m

Photo: Getty Images

