The January transfer window is in full swing with Peterborough United one of many clubs looking to rejig their squad.

Swansea City full-back Nathanael Ogbeta has joined on loan until the end of the season with other movement quiet so far.

It leaves the squad said to be valued at £9.27m, a slight increase from £9.18m after the summer transfer window, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

But how does that compare with their League One rivals?

Deliver your verdict on the Posh squad via our social media channels.

And, don’t forget, you can get all the latest Posh news, here.

1. Cheltenham Town £4.88m Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Exeter City £5.06m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Accrington Stanley £5.1m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Lincoln City £5.33m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales