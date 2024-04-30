Steve Cooper scores the winning goal for Posh in a play-off semi-final at Huddersfield Town in 1992.

​Here are the PT’s top 10 moments in order….

1) On-loan striker Steve Cooper’s only goal for Posh was a diving header five minutes from time at Huddersfield Town in the second leg of a Third Division semi-final which booked a game at Wembley for the first time in the club’s history in 1992.

2) Ken Charlery’s expert lob over an admittedly tiny goalkeeper secured a 2-1 win for Posh over Stockport in that 1992 Wembley Final and promotion to the second tier of English football, also for the first time in the club’s history.

3) David Farrell’s incredible hat-trick with three shots from outside the penalty area against Barnet at London Road which took Posh back to Wembley in May, 2000.

4) The last 12 minutes of the 2011 League One Final at Old Trafford which saw Posh score three times against favourites Huddersfield Town without reply. Tommy Rowe, Craig Mackail-Smith and Grant McCann scored the goals.

5) Mick Halsall’s thunderous shot with his weaker right foot two minutes from time in the first-leg against Huddersfield at London Road in 1992. Without that, or Worrell Sterling’s equaliser at Leeds Road, Cooper would not have entered Posh folklore.

6) The atmosphere during and after a 2-0 win against MK Dons at London Road in 2011 which helped Posh overturn a 3-2 deficit from the first leg. McCann and Mackail-Smith scored the goals.

Ken Charlery's match-winning goal for Posh against Stockport at Wembley in 1992.

7) Mark Tyler’s save from Marco Gabbiadini in the first-half of the 2000 Final against Darlington at Wembley. It was just as important as Andy Clarke’s goal.

8) The tackle from James Wesolowski which saved a certain MK goal and stopped Karl Robinson’s side from squaring the tie at London Road in 2011.

9) The high quality team goal scored by Kwame Poku in the 4-0 League One semi-final win over Sheffield Wednesday at London Road last season. That first-leg performance shouldn’t be forgotten despite what happened in the second leg.