The gap between Peterborough United and the relegation zone shrinks to six points, but there were still some favourable results.

Peterborough United’s advantage over the League One relegation zone shrunk to six points on Saturday.

An impressive 3-0 win for Burton Albion at home to Huddersfield Town lifted ‘The Brewers’ out of the bottom four for the first time since matchday five. They are now six points adrift of Posh with five matches to play.

It looks like Crawley Town have joined Cambridge United and Shrewsbury on the doomed list after a 3-1 home reverse at the hands of Leyton Orient and Bristol Rovers are now favourites to join them after a sixth defeat in a row. They went down 2-1 at home to Exeter City who have probably secured their safety by reaching 52 points.

Rovers are level on points with Burton, but with a much worse goal difference, and they only have four games to go. Shrewsbury avoided relegation confirmation today by drawing 1-1 at Lincoln City.

Northampton Town missed the chance to go above 16th-placed Posh by drawing 0-0 at home to Reading. Cobblers are a point behind Darren Ferguson’s men having played a game more.

Wigan Athletic are also a point behind Posh from the same number of games played. Their 0-0 draw at home to Wrexham today means Birmingham City have been crowned League One champions. Wrexham are just a point clear of Wycombe Wanderers in the second automatic promotion place. The Chairboys claimed a late winner to pip Stevenage 1-0.

Posh should played relegation rivals Mansfield Town today, but instead they are preparing for the Vertu Trophy Final against Birmingham at Wembley.

TABLE (Bottom teams)

Posh P41 GD -10 48pts

Wigan P41 GD-4 47pts

Mansfield P41 GD-10 47pts

Northampton P42 GD-17 47pts

Burton P41 GD-14 42pts

Bristol R P42 GD-26 42pts

Crawley P42 GD-32 36pts

Cambridge P42 GD -26 35pts

Shrewsbury P42 GD-34 30pts

There are no more League One game until Good Friday when Posh are at home to promotion-chasing Stockport County, Exeter host Burton, Northampton travel to Charlton, Mansfield visit Rotherham, Wigan travel to Shrewsbury and Bristol Rovers are at Wrexham.