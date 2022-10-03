Harrison Burrows has been a regular feature in the Peterborough United side at left back and left wing back in 2022. Photo: Joe Dent.

On Saturday (October 1), Butler made his first league start from over ten months following a serious injury he picked up against Millwall last December.

Burrows, who had previously started all of Posh’s league matches this season, dropped to the bench before replacing Butler at left wing-back and later full-back after 72 minutes.

On several occasions since his arrival, Grant McCann has insisted that Burrows is not a fullback/wingback despite the 20-year-old almost exclusively playing as a left-sided defender for Posh in that time.

Now though, Butler is expected to take over the reins at left-back with McCann considering Burrows as an option on the left side of midfield.

He said: “Harrison has been brilliant in that position (left back) but like I’ve said from day one, that’s not his position.

“He’s covered in that position well but the return of Dan Butler frees Harrison up to go and challenge in midfield.

"We knew Dan Butler would be fit early this season and that was the reason we didn’t bring another midfielder in during the window. We see Harrison as one of those attacking midfield players.”

Burrows last played in the centre of midfield for Posh in the home EFL Trophy defeat against Stevenage in August. He was withdrawn after 65 minutes for David Ajiboye as Posh changed shape.

