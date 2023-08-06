The future Ballon D'Or winner currently playing for Peterborough United and other fans' comments after a fine win at Reading
Shaky start. Kept improving. Enjoyable game. Can't grumble. MOM Collins...Kioso close second – @DE180YPOSH.
Worked hard gave heart, but sloppy. MOM Collins – @liampufc
Dominant throughout, incredible individual performances, up the Posh! – @willpufc
Composed, in control, Posh entertainers. MOM so many to choose from, but I’m giving it to Archie Collins who with Hector Kyprianou dictated the midfield – @ChestneyS
We rode our luck, but pulled it off. MOM Bilokapic – @TheKitMatt
Poor start, but grew into the game more and more. MOM Collins – @jacobcr27518800
Shaky at times, but looked good going forward. MOM Bilokapic – @paul_gauntlett
Shaky start. Good middle. Solid performance. Very happy. MOM Bilokapic – @Wjonesriley1
Couldn't listen on radio. Went record shopping instead – @davidwapples
Patience key. Let’s get behind this young team. MOM - future Ballon D’Or winner, Archie Collins – @imtomhutch
Very encouraging once they settled into the game. MOM Collins – @derren_cooper
Posh fans great, Posh fans awful, Great result. MOM Collins – @MichaelRutkows4
Enjoyable start to a possible fun season ahead – @CHAMM24
Got the guts, got the glory, job done – @MattAll82111727
Shaky start, but settled adequately and very satisfied. MOM Bilokapic – @MichaelRealReed
Nervous start. Grew into the game. Great start – @ChrisCook007
Nervy, but eventually settled into the game. MOM Collins – @Kyle_Irving19
Nervy first 20 mins. But slowly grew into the game. We did ride our luck once or twice, but also looked very slick at times. MOM Bilokapic – @martyntiney