Posh fans loved the debut of Archie Collins. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Shaky start. Kept improving. Enjoyable game. Can't grumble. MOM Collins...Kioso close second – @DE180YPOSH.

Worked hard gave heart, but sloppy. MOM Collins – @liampufc

Posh full-back Peter Kioso battles with Lewis Wing of Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Dominant throughout, incredible individual performances, up the Posh! – @willpufc

Composed, in control, Posh entertainers. MOM so many to choose from, but I’m giving it to Archie Collins who with Hector Kyprianou dictated the midfield – @ChestneyS

We rode our luck, but pulled it off. MOM Bilokapic – @TheKitMatt

Poor start, but grew into the game more and more. MOM Collins – @jacobcr27518800

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United celebrates scoring his goal at Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Shaky at times, but looked good going forward. MOM Bilokapic – @paul_gauntlett

Shaky start. Good middle. Solid performance. Very happy. MOM Bilokapic – @Wjonesriley1

Couldn't listen on radio. Went record shopping instead – @davidwapples

Patience key. Let’s get behind this young team. MOM - future Ballon D’Or winner, Archie Collins – @imtomhutch

Very encouraging once they settled into the game. MOM Collins – @derren_cooper

Posh fans great, Posh fans awful, Great result. MOM Collins – @MichaelRutkows4

Enjoyable start to a possible fun season ahead – @CHAMM24

Got the guts, got the glory, job done – @MattAll82111727

Shaky start, but settled adequately and very satisfied. MOM Bilokapic – @MichaelRealReed

Nervous start. Grew into the game. Great start – @ChrisCook007

Nervy, but eventually settled into the game. MOM Collins – @Kyle_Irving19