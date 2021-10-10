The former Peterborough United youth team player helping Scotland to the World Cup Finals, midfielder claims another international goal, million-pound man scores his first goal of the season, on-loan midfielder helps his team to the top of League One
On-loan Peterborough United midfielder Ryan Broom finally rounded off some impressive Plymouth performances with his first goal for the club yesterday (October 9).
Brrom netted in a 2-1 win for the high-flying Pilgrims in a 2-1 success over Burton Albion. Plymouth are now Btop of the table. Broom spent time on loan at Burton last season.
In Division Two Swindon are up to third after a fine 2-0 win at leaders Forest Green. Ex-Posh midfielder Louis Reed was excellent for the Robins, while Matt Stevens missed a sitter late on for the home side. Luke McGee was in goal for the league leaders.
Tom Conlon scored for Port Vale who went down 4-3 at Sutton United in a thrilling encounter, while Joe Day made a great late save as Newport and Bradford City fought out a goalless draw.
Tyrone Barnett, the first million pound signing in Posh history, scored for Eastleigh in a 2-1 win over Wealdstone in the National League. It was a first goal of the season for the 35 year-old.
Former Posh youth team defender Jack Hendry was part of the Scotland team that beat Israel 3-2 in a thrilling World Cup qualifying game at Hampden Park last night. After three years at Celtic, Hendry (26) now polays his club football in Belgium with Club Brugge. He never won a a Posh professional contract.
Conor Coventry, the midfielder currently on loan at Posh from West Ham, converted a penalty as Ireland won 2-0 at home to Luxembourg in a Euros Under 21 qualifier on Friday. Coventry is expected to skipper Ireland in Montenegro on Tuesday (October 12).