The former Peterborough United strikers who have equalled last season’s goal tallies in two games, plus goals, assists, penalties scored, penalties missed, penalties conceded and a red card for other Posh old boys

Lee Angon in his Peterborough United days.

Angol was a summer signing from Orient. He score just twice for the Londoners last season.

Other Posh old boys in form yesterday including Mathew Stevens who scored twice for Forest Green in a 3-1 League Two win at Walsall. Stevens now has three goals in two matches, equalling his Football League tally from last season,

Goalkeeper Joe Day contributed an assist with an enormous kick, but his Newport County side still went down 2-1 at Mansfield.

Mathew Stevens playing for Posh.

Louis Reed made his Swindon debut alongside Anthony Grant in midfield, but they lost 2-1 at home to Carlisle. Reed’s free kick led to Swindon’s goal.

In League One Ryan Tunnicliffe claimed two assists as Portsmouth beat Crewe 2-0 and Conor Washington scored from the penalty spot for Charlton who lost 2-1 at Oxford. Omar Bogle missed his penalty in Doncaster’s 2-0 reverse at Sheffield Wednesday and Ricardo Santos conceded a spotkick in Bolton’s 3-3 draw at Wimbledon.

Danny Andrew scored with a glorious fre kick strike in Fleetwood’s 2-1 defeat at Lincoln City.