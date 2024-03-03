Dwight Gayle in his Posh days. Photo Alan Storer.

Gayle (34), who led Posh’s valiant bid to escape relegation from an impossible position in the Championship in the 2012-13 season, headed home the second goal in a 3-0 win over Port Vale at Pride Park.

Joe Ward, who left Posh for Derby in the summer, also enjoyed a rare start as a wing-back and created the final goal with an excellent run and cross. Derby remain second, but vulnerable to teams with games in hand below them after the top five all won.

Stevenage stayed sixth after a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Lincoln City which ended with ex-Posh boss Steve Evans ranting at referee Bobby Madley for not sending a home player off in the second half. Evans was cautioned and could well have to watch the match at Posh on March 13 from the stands.

Sammie Szmodics now has 25 goals in all competitions this season. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

There was another rare goal for an ex-Posh man in Blackpool’s 2-0 win at Shrewsbury Town. Hayden Coulson, who spent a brief, unhappy time at Posh in a Championship relegation season scored his first goal since October 2022.

Kieran Sadlier continued his strong run of form with a goal for Wycombe Wanderers in a 4-2 home defeat at the hands of promotion-chasing Barnsley.