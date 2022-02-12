The formbook suggests an easy win for Preston North End at Peterborough United, but the visiting manager is taking nothing for granted

Preston manager Ryan Lowe celebrates a recent win at West Brom. Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images.

The Lilywhites have lost one of their last 10 Championship matches to give themselves a shot at a play-off place.

Posh have only won one of their last 14 Championship games and picked up just six points in that time. They were labelled embarrassing after their 4-0 defeat at Cardiff City on Tuesday.

But Preston boss Ryan Lowe told the Lancashire Evening Post: “I look forward to any game of football. We are in good form, keeping clean sheets, creating chances.

“We won’t underestimate Peterborough. Just because they lost 4-0 at Cardiff doesn’t mean we will automatically go there and win.

“We have to get it right and our attitude and application has to be spot on.

“I have come up against Darren Ferguson teams many times. They will want to put things right sooner rather than later.