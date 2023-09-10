The first guest of the season for the Peterborough United citizens has been announced
Barry Fry is the guest at the first Peterborough United senior citizens event at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday (September 13).
By Alan Swann
Published 10th Sep 2023, 07:50 BST- 1 min read
The club's current director of football will talk about a career in football that has extended beyond 60 years.
He will also take questions from guests.
The event runs from noon-2pm at the Alan Boswell Insurance Executive Suite and is free for all seniors.
Complimentary tea and coffee with be served.