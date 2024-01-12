Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has praised the ‘fantastic’ temperament of star defender Ronnie Edwards as speculation soars about a possible departure from the Weston Homes Stadium this month.

Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Edwards will line-up for Posh in a League One fixture at Charlton Athletic on Saturday less 48 hours after Fulham reportedly joined Crystal Palace and Aston Villa as Premier League clubs chasing the signature of the England Under 20 captain.

No bids have yet been made for a player expected to leave in the January transfer window, but Ferguson would be amazed if that remains the case.

"There will be daily speculation about Ronnie until the transfer window shuts,” Ferguson stated. “That’s just because of how good he is.

"I speak to Barry Fry every day and nothing has moved with Ronnie, but I’d be absolutely amazed if no-one bids for him. Mind you I’ve been amazed by that before.

“The constant speculation can be frustrating, but I have no concerns about any of it affecting Ronnie. You could tell him five minutes before kick off there had been a bid for him and it would make no difference to how he played as he’s so level-headed and calm. He has a fantastic temperament.

"We have a great relationship and the ideal scenario would be a Premier League club signing him and then loaning him straight back to us. He could then help us get to where want to be and we could then wish him all the best as he goes on to where he deserves to be.

"His last two performances against good sides have been excellent. He was just outstanding against Leeds last week.”

Posh tackle a Charlton side without a win in their last nine matches in all competitions, although there were signs of life in an exciting 3-3 League One draw at Port Vale last weekend.

Ferguson added: “Michael Appleton has clearly changed the way Charlton are playing. They are a possession-based side with good footballers and plenty of pace up top. They are younger and more athletic and we need to be aware of that.

"All three forwards who played last week are quick and direct and they all scored, but I expect Alfie May to be back to fit in somewhere in the forward line for them.

"But we have won our last three away matches and the last one at Derby saw us deliver our best, most mature display of the season in an away game. We should have won by more.

"We had a good December and we now need to follow it with a good January so I was pleased with how it started.”