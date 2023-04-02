This Nathanael Ogbeta shot led to Posh claims for a penalty for handball v Oxford. Photo: David Lowndes.

But can they stay there? That was the question posed to Posh fans by the PT? We also asked for man of the match nominations from the game against Oxford.

All responses to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter….

Play-offs would be open, which is why I fancy us should we make it. It’s getting there first which worries me. Based on today, no. MOM Norburn – @eamonnduff

Oliver Norburn in action for Posh v Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ask me a week Monday night. However my gut instinct is no. Too inconsistent and struggled all season with teams sitting back with little attacking intent. MOM Norburn with a special mention for Norris – @nonecksomesense.

No. Too much damage done. MOM Norburn – @MattCasey111

Yes - it’s what we do. No - we’re not good enough to go up. MOM Norburn – @TobyWoody

Yes, the form of teams around us is equally as bad and I think Posh will do just enough – @espiejaz

Will Norris of Peterborough United punches the ball clear in the game against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Since Fergie returned we’re operating at two points a game and things are in our own hands so I’m going to say yes. Today was frustrating, but I’m keeping the faith. MOM Norburn - @derren_cooper.

Stay in top six? Yes if we have a bumper six-point Easter weekend. No if we don't score goals – @MichaelRutkwos4

Yes, why not? Apart from Barnsley and Ipswich there is not a good team in and around the play-offs so it's all up for grabs – @Mark9697

Not on that show. MOM Norris – @Rutlandspinner.

MOM Has to be Norburn as he was everywhere trying to get the team going – @bumblesixteen.

No, too inconsistent – @Alexnelson2004

Bit of a weird game. Posh dominant, but relying solely on crosses into the box against a well organised Oxford didn’t pay off. Last 20 mins the best for intensity and desire – @mattmecham