The fans verdict on whether or not Peterborough United can stay in the League One play-off places plus a near unanimous choice of man of the match from the Saturday draw with Oxford United
Despite a disappointing goalless draw at home to Oxford United on Saturday, Peterborough United moved into the League One play-off places with seven games to go.
But can they stay there? That was the question posed to Posh fans by the PT? We also asked for man of the match nominations from the game against Oxford.
All responses to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter….
Play-offs would be open, which is why I fancy us should we make it. It’s getting there first which worries me. Based on today, no. MOM Norburn – @eamonnduff
Ask me a week Monday night. However my gut instinct is no. Too inconsistent and struggled all season with teams sitting back with little attacking intent. MOM Norburn with a special mention for Norris – @nonecksomesense.
No. Too much damage done. MOM Norburn – @MattCasey111
Yes - it’s what we do. No - we’re not good enough to go up. MOM Norburn – @TobyWoody
Yes, the form of teams around us is equally as bad and I think Posh will do just enough – @espiejaz
Since Fergie returned we’re operating at two points a game and things are in our own hands so I’m going to say yes. Today was frustrating, but I’m keeping the faith. MOM Norburn - @derren_cooper.
Stay in top six? Yes if we have a bumper six-point Easter weekend. No if we don't score goals – @MichaelRutkwos4
Yes, why not? Apart from Barnsley and Ipswich there is not a good team in and around the play-offs so it's all up for grabs – @Mark9697
Not on that show. MOM Norris – @Rutlandspinner.
MOM Has to be Norburn as he was everywhere trying to get the team going – @bumblesixteen.
No, too inconsistent – @Alexnelson2004
Bit of a weird game. Posh dominant, but relying solely on crosses into the box against a well organised Oxford didn’t pay off. Last 20 mins the best for intensity and desire – @mattmecham
The final pass today was poor and shots on target almost non existent, the only way we were going to open up Oxford was for Edwards to have the courage to run forward with the ball, but he's content to just keep passing the ball to Kent & visa versa. Poku should have started? – @EddieDixon461