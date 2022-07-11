Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh in the summer friendly against Leyton Orient. Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 27 year-old finished last season wearing the skipper’s armband and it co-incided with a surge in form from the powerful forward.

Clarke-Harris, who has been linked with a move to Championship side Watford in recent weeks, scored 12 goals last season – the most by a Posh player.

Seven of those goals arrived in the last 11 matches of the season.

Posh manager Grant McCann has said he has yet to decide on the captain for next season.

Posh fans responded to a request from @PTAlanSwann on Twitter to nominate their choice of captain.

Here are some replies...

JCH if he stays. He goes and we would be in a spot of bother in more ways than one. Hopefully they have a plan.

@nonecksomesense

JCH as captain. Nathan Thompson as vice-captain

@LotsWithLauren

JCH is looking immense pre season. Looks fit, and ready to tear up League One again. To be fair every single player is looking good and up for a fight. It’s going to be a ‘come swinging outta ya corner’ type of season.

@TarmacTin

JCH if he is still here. Got a leadership presence. Will carry the team back to the Championship.

@davidrbull2010

Nathan Thompson - someone who can dictate from midfield, see the game ahead … just like … er … Grant McCann.

@TobyWoody

JCH as he was a leader towards the end of last season when he was finally fit.

@MNurrish

JCH, gets Posh promoted.

@ffsposh

JCH fitted the role like a glove back end of last season.

@DazMoody

Nathan Thompson. Defender, experienced, and leads by example.

@Faugeres34

Fuchs

@Mikeyposh58

JCH, he did a great job last season.

@jimhicksuk

JCH because no one’s messing with him and his form with the armband was good last season.

@aaronwheeler910

JCH for me as he did it well at the end of last season.

@KieranUTP

I’d go JCH purely because of the form he was in when given the armband at the tail end of last season.