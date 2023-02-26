Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Plymouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It would be unfair and unwise to compare Ephron Mason-Clark, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Kwame Poku with George Boyd, Aaron Mclean and Craig Mackail-Smith just yet, but there’s no doubt the fabled ‘Holy Trinity’ would have loved yesterday’s 5-2 rampage over League One’s second best team, Plymouth Argyle at London Road.

This was a throwback to the days when Posh were the Football League’s undisputed ‘Great Entertainers’ under Ferguson. Back then Posh didn’t care who they were playing and they weren’t bothered by the size of the opposition club. They would just be confident they would outscore the other team and they usually did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given Posh’s awful record against the best third tier teams this season you’d have forgiven a more circumspect approach against Plymouth, but oh no. That’s not the Ferguson way. They opted to go punch for punch with a heavyweight opponent and they were rewarded with a convincing knockout victory.

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United celebrates his goal v Plymouth with team-mate Ephron Mason-Clark. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

They overran Plymouth in midfield and then terrified a back four that lacked the pace and organisation to cope.

It was thrilling stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH v PLYMOUTH...

1) You can be certain Ferguson enjoyed watching his team play yesterday, but it was interesting to hear him at his post-match press conference quickly stress upon the need to back this result up with another win on Tuesday at home to a Charlton Athletic team who have started to tread water. This Posh season has been full of false dawns, although finally nailing a top side with a full complement of players should give them the confidence to take on all-comers. It’s a daunting trip to leaders Sheffield Wednesday next Saturday, but having three successive wins under your belt is the best way to travel to Hillsborough. Posh just have to keep on winning now, no matter who they are playing or where they are going because things can change quickly. Ferguson had written off Posh chances of catching Derby County when he returned to London Road, but the Rams, who still have to come to London Road, are wobbling. If Posh win their game in hand they will be just four points behind Paul Warne’s side.

Hector Kyprianou's goal for Posh v Plymouth as seen by the goalnet camera of Joe Dent/theposh.com.

2) It was the perfect day for Ferguson. Every decision he made paid off starting with the presence of Hector Kyprianou in midfield alongside the imperious Jack Taylor. Not all the passes the pair made came off, but that’s because they playing without fear and they are usually playing positively. Sure the ball still goes backwards often, but the pace of play has increased and half a dozen sideways balls across the back four is followed by a ball to feet to mobile attacking players rather than a hump in the general direction of Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3) One doubts Ferguson was ever going to give OIiver Norburn his first first-team start in 11 months against opponents of this quality. That would have been a huge risk, but the 30 year-old looked lean, mean and, most importantly, fit in his 20 minutes on the pitch. With games on three successive Tuesdays the presence of a proven and talented League One performer is a huge boost to the club’s chances of breaking into the top six. Posh lack the depth of other promotion candidates, but Norburn’s availability is a step in the right direction.

4) Mason-Clark is a machine. He is quick and he is relentless. He was unplayable yesterday. He had a hand in four of the five goals….and yet he can get even better. There’s a lot of talk of the likes of Jack Taylor and Ronnie Edwards leaving London Road in the summer, but it wouldn’t be the greatest surprise if big bids came in for the man from Barnet.

5) Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher is enjoying an exceptional first full season in charge at Home Park. His team play in an attractive manner. They are usually very well organised. It didn't ultimately work out well for him, but to see a manager realise things weren’t going well and make a couple of changes after half an hour was rather impressive. Most would have waited until half-time and by then Posh could have been out of sight. The loss of goalkeeper Michael Cooper, quite possibly the best in League One, to a season ending injury is a blow to Plymouth’s automatic promotion chances. Harrison Burrows scored with a shot through back-up goalkeeper Callum Burton’s legs and Jack Taylor’s shot also should have been kept out.