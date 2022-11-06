Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United battles for the ball against Salford City watched by Jack Marriott. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The good news from Saturday’s goalless draw at the Weston Homes Stadium ends there though.

Even the clean sheet came with strings attached as the visitors showed exactly why they have scored so few League Two goals this season with some woeful finishing. Posh goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom’s long legs also played a part and not for the first time this season.

Apart from the chance to show off on the BBC, a draw could even be considered the worst case scenario for Posh.

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United in action against Salford City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Promotion is the sole stated aim this season and now two away League One matches, which already looked tricky against free-scoring opponents, will be played either side of a second game against Salford when the chance to play another low-key game at the end of the month will be at stake.

A defeat yesterday, while disappointing, might have been preferable to a draw in the long run.

TALKING POINTS FROM FA CUP TIE...

1) The FA Cup no longer captures the imagination. Gates are often pitiful – just over 4,000 Posh fans paid reduced admission prices to attend yesterday – and the atmosphere naturally suffers. The team who responded to the cracking noise of derby day couldn’t raise themselves for yesterday’s contest. A huge high was replaced by a lacklustre low. Teams and managers all pay lip service to the importance of the FA Cup, but that’s all it is now. League One teams like Plymouth, Lincoln and Wycombe suffered embarrassing results yesterday, but you can bet your life there were multiple team changes involved as points are far more important than long runs in what used to be the greatest knockout competition of them all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

2) Leaving Jonson Clarke-Harris out of the Posh starting line-up was a sensible move. No point in risking the main man if he’s carrying a knock. There was a school of thought that suggested the lack of a target man might make Posh keep the ball on the deck and pass the opposition silly. There was another school of thought that suggested Posh don’t have the players to make that tactic work and they were the ones with the ‘told you so’ look in their eyes. Posh passed the ball so slowy Salford had no problems staying in shape and the visitors made many simple interceptions of underhit, and often over-ambitious passes. Once Posh stopped successfully launching balls into space for speedy wingers to chase, they stopped threatening to unlock a well-organised back line. It ensured a dreadful spectacle against a side who lacked attacking talent of their own.

3) One highlight of the game from a Posh point of view was an intricate set-piece from out wide which involved accurate passing and good movement before Ephron Mason-Clark was found all alone inside the Salford penalty area by Jack Taylor. The fact he made a complete Horlicks of the opportunity shouldn’t completely overshadow an innovative free kick. There have been a few lately without much reward, but at least the effort and will are there.

4) Kell Watts was handed his second Posh start two-and-a-half weeks after his first as manager Grant McCann looks for his central defensive partnership to play at Exeter in a much more important game next weekend. Frankie Kent is suspended from that match and Watts, a left-footer, ought to be a shoo-in to play alongside Ronnie Edwards or Josh Knight. He might play, but he didn’t make an overwhelming case as twice in the opening minutes he was left for dead by the speed of Salford’s play. Watts settled down and made a couple of important challenges, but it wasn’t the dominant display we’d hoped to see. Rustiness could well have been a contributing factor as Watts has barely played any form of football since damaging knee ligaments in the summer.

5) The 23 year-old is well thought of at Wigan for whom he started 25 League One matches last season as the Latics won the title, even though he became 4th-choice centre-back by the end of the campaign. Wigan Post reporter Paul Kendrick said: “He was the left centre back alongside Jack Whatmough mainly in a 4-2-3-1 until Curtis Tilt arrived in January, then Tilt was generally first choice. In the second half of the season Jason Kerr (who joined in summer, but wasn’t fit) played quite a bit as the third centre back in a 3-4-3. Watts was then fourth choice, but he did well whenever he came in, always either as a left-sided centre-back or on the left of a three. He’s all left-foot with very good long crossfield distribution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

6) Mason-Clark, Ricky-Jade Jones, Harrison Burrows, Jack Taylor and Jack Marriott all enjoyed decent individual moments yesterday, but rarely did they click at the same time. Mason-Clark’s strength and ability to shrug off physical challenges is currently more impressive than his finishing and Jones really ought to be better in the air for someone so tall.