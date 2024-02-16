Hayden Coulson playing for Posh in 2022. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Ex-Posh skipper Oliver Norburn and one-time London Road loanee Hayden Coulson are part of the Blackpool squad set to face Darren Ferguson’s side twice in four days.

It could be a first game back at the Weston Homes Stadium for both in the League One fixture on Saturday (3pm) when Posh will attempt to break a run of three League One defeats in a row. The teams then clash again in a Bristol Street Motors Trophy semi-final at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday (Feb 20, 9pm).

Midfielder Norburn (31) played 56 times for Posh without scoring after moving to the club from Shrewsbury in August 2021.

Oliver Norburn in his Posh days. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

He played solidly in the Championship, but be blotted his copybook with Posh fans when trying to engineer a move back North at a time when he was skipper of a team struggling against relegation.

Norburn then suffered a serious knee injury playing international football for Grenada, but returned in time to take part in last season’s forgettable League One play-off campaign.

He moved to Blackpool last summer and has since been appointed captain, although he was an unused substitute in a 2-0 defeat at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Left-back Coulson (25) wasn’t involved in the Cheltenham game at all despite playing in the six previous matches. He joined Blackpool on loan from Middlesbrough in January and quickly established himself in the starting line-up.

Coulson had an unhappy spell on loan at Posh from Boro in the second-half of the 2022-23 Championship relegation season when his five starts included a first-half red card in a crucial game at Derby County.