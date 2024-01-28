Alex Pritchard after signing for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Pritchard moved to Posh on loan from Sours in January 2013 and one of his two starts for the club was in the fateful Championship fixture at Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2012-13 season.

But yesterday he declined to play for his current club, reportedly because of a contract dispute, but also amid rumours Birmingham City want to sign him before transfer deadline day on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Posh loanee Nathanael Ogbeta helped his current club overtake his old one in League One yesterday. Left-back Ogbeta came on as an 89th minute substitute for Bolton Wanderers and scored the final goal in a 4-1 win at Carlisle United. Bolton are now second in the table, a point ahead of third-placed Posh with a game in hand.

Derby County are behind Posh on goal difference in fourth after a rather fortunate come-from-behind 2-1 win over Cheltenham at Pride Park. Ex-Posh winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was credited with two assists.