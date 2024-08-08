The easiest decision this Peterborough United summer signing has ever had to make
And now he’s determined to make the most of an opportunity to impress at League One level after delivering some magical moments in the National League last season when on loan at Rochdale from Fleetwood.
But the 21 year-old winger is aware of how hard it could be just to get into the Posh starting line-up. He’s a right winger by trade which is where high-class Kwame Poku tends to operate.
"I’m here to work as hard as I can to push other players for a starting place,” Hayes insisted.
“Kwame is obviously a very good player as is Abraham Odoh, but I have to focus on myself, work hard and see where it takes me.
"I like to get on the ball and dribble. I’m best on the right-hand side, but I’ll do whatever I can to help the team.
"Coming here was the easiest decision I’ve ever had to make. As soon as I heard Posh were interested I wanted the move to happen.
"They are a club that’s great at developing young talent and I want to be one of those players.
“It’s a class group of players and it helps that I knew a few before I came here, and now I’m just excited and want to get stuck into the new season,.
“I know what the manager wants from me. He knows what I’m good at and what I need to work on and he wants to see the free flowing football that I want to play.
"He gives his wingers freedom which gives me the chance to be the best version of myself. I’m going to give it my best shot.”