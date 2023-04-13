News you can trust since 1948
There have been 1,714yellow cards, 28 double bookings and 41 straight red cards in League One so far this season.

The dirtiest teams in League One this season and how Peterborough United's record compares to Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Barnsley, Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers - in pictures

There’s more than just skill and being the best team when it comes to winning a game of football.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Oct 2022, 14:08 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 07:03 BST

One of those factors is definitely keeping your discipline and avoiding any game-changing red cards after a moment of madness.

Around League One there has been 1,714 yellow cards, 28 double bookings and 41 straight red cards. Just two of the 24 teams have managed to avoid a red card this season.

Here are the best and worst disciplined sides this season, with information being provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can get more Posh news, here.

Y: 92 DB: 1 R: 5

1. Accrington Stanley - 120pts

Y: 92 DB: 1 R: 5 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 86 DB: 2 R: 4

2. Shrewsbury Town - 112pts

Y: 86 DB: 2 R: 4 Photo: Nathan Stirk

Y: 93 DB: 1 R: 3

3. Fleetwood Town - 111pts

Y: 93 DB: 1 R: 3 Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Y:79 DB 1 R: 3

4. Barnsley - 97pts

Y:79 DB 1 R: 3 Photo: Ross Kinnaird

