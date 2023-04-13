There’s more than just skill and being the best team when it comes to winning a game of football.

One of those factors is definitely keeping your discipline and avoiding any game-changing red cards after a moment of madness.

Around League One there has been 1,714 yellow cards, 28 double bookings and 41 straight red cards. Just two of the 24 teams have managed to avoid a red card this season.

Here are the best and worst disciplined sides this season, with information being provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

1 . Accrington Stanley - 120pts Y: 92 DB: 1 R: 5 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Shrewsbury Town - 112pts Y: 86 DB: 2 R: 4 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3 . Fleetwood Town - 111pts Y: 93 DB: 1 R: 3 Photo: Ross Kinnaird Photo Sales

4 . Barnsley - 97pts Y:79 DB 1 R: 3 Photo: Ross Kinnaird Photo Sales