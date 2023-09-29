News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United have avoided red card trouble so far this season.Peterborough United have avoided red card trouble so far this season.
The dirtiest teams in League One and how Peterborough United's fair play record compares to Cambridge United, Derby County, Portsmouth, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic - picture gallery

Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:45 BST

It’s not impossible to win with 10 men of course but it certainly makes things more difficult than it needs to be.

Around the league there has been 435 yellow cards, just seven double bookings and 11 straight red cards.

So how does Peterborough’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news here.

Y: 10 DB: 0 R:0

1. Northampton Town - 10pts

Y: 10 DB: 0 R:0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y:13 DB:0 R:0

2. Cambridge United - 13pts

Y:13 DB:0 R:0 Photo: Julian Finney

Y: 14 DB: 0 R:0

3. Wycombe Wanderers - 14pts

Y: 14 DB: 0 R:0 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Y: 15 DB:0 R:

4. Port Vale - 15pts

Y: 15 DB:0 R: Photo: Alex Pantling

