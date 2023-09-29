Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.

It’s not impossible to win with 10 men of course but it certainly makes things more difficult than it needs to be.

Around the league there has been 435 yellow cards, just seven double bookings and 11 straight red cards.

So how does Peterborough’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news here.

1 . Northampton Town - 10pts Y: 10 DB: 0 R:0 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Cambridge United - 13pts Y:13 DB:0 R:0 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3 . Wycombe Wanderers - 14pts Y: 14 DB: 0 R:0 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst Photo Sales