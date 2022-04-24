The deadly dozen matches that saw off Peterborough United in the Championship

Relegation seemed inevitable from the very early stages and the dreaded drop was confirmed by Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest.
Here are a dozen matches that emphasise what went wrong over the last nine months.
1. August 7, 2021: Luton Town 3, Posh 0.
The first game of the season and any cheery optimism following a hard-won promotion from League One evaporated quickly at Kenilworth Road. It's been alluded to many times this season, not least by the chairman, that the preparation and fitness work before a competitive ball had been kicked had been substandard. The opening day side was bullied by a much bigger, stronger, quicker and better organised side. It was a chilling taste of what was to come. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
2. August 17, 2021: Posh 2, Cardiff City 2.
Posh had beaten Derby County in their first home game of the season and actually played pretty well against Cardiff a few days later. They were comfortably the better side while establishing a 2-0 lead through goals from Harrison Burrows (pictured) and Siriki Dembele. But Posh conceded on 83 minutes and then visibly wilted and panicked when a team of hoofballers started bombing the ball into the home penalty area. A 95th minute equaliser duly arrived and concerns about the team's mentality and physicality (the Cardiff goals arrived after Jonson Clarke-Harris and Mark Beevers had left the pitch) were raised. It would be the first of many occasions when Posh conceded goals in quick succession in matches, often late on. Photo: David Lowndes.
3. September 14, 2021: Reading 3, Posh 1.
Posh had been thumped 6-2 at Sheffield United a few days earlier, but a Reading team wrecked by injuries presented a chance of a first away point. Posh were decent for an hour, but then made a couple of basic errors to fall behind. A second goal followed in three minutes. This match was confirmation away form was going to be a serious issue. Jack Marriott also limped out of this game which would have serious ramifications for the chances of survival. And after the game a row between manager Darren Ferguson and Christy Pym became so serious (insults and a boot were allegedly flung) the boss vowed the goalkeeper would never play for him again. An unhappy dressing room never leads to success. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
4. October 16, 2021: Middlesbrough 2, Posh 0.
Middlesbrough fielded just one fit defender in this match and he was about 40. And yet Posh managed zero shots on target which was a recurring issue under Ferguson. To be fair to Posh they were denied a most blatant penalty by hopeless referee John Busby (pictured with angry Posh players) when the score was 0-0 before capitulating again late on. This game was proof that Posh couldn't expect too much from second tier referees. It was after this game that the PT (well me actually) declared that Posh were in danger of going down with 'a whimper'. Posh won their next two games so maybe I should have published the same article more often. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
