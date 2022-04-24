The deadly dozen matches that saw off Peterborough United in the Championship

4. October 16, 2021: Middlesbrough 2, Posh 0.

Middlesbrough fielded just one fit defender in this match and he was about 40. And yet Posh managed zero shots on target which was a recurring issue under Ferguson. To be fair to Posh they were denied a most blatant penalty by hopeless referee John Busby (pictured with angry Posh players) when the score was 0-0 before capitulating again late on. This game was proof that Posh couldn't expect too much from second tier referees. It was after this game that the PT (well me actually) declared that Posh were in danger of going down with 'a whimper'. Posh won their next two games so maybe I should have published the same article more often. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

