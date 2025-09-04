The current Peterborough United squad are closing in on a 47-year-old club record

John Barnwell (far left) was the manager when Posh started the longest run of EFL games without a win in 1978.

Peterborough United are closing in on an unwanted club record after registering a 13th Football League game without a win at Exeter City last weekend.

The longest run of games without a Football League win in Posh history is 17 by the 1978-79 team relegated from the third tier with a miserable 36 points from 46 matches. That’s the second lowest points total in the club’s FL history, beating only the 34 points a team that finished bottom of the Championship managed in the 2009-10 season.

Remarkably the season before the longest winless streak Posh had missed out on promotion to the second tier for the first time on goal difference. Key player sales (notably Chris Turner) then took place an a couple of changes of manager during the season made no difference.

Posh were actually 4th in the old Third Division after beating Brentford 3-1 at London Road on September 16, 1978, but didn’t taste victory in the league again until January 13, 1979 when beating Chester 2-1. They had slumped to 20th place by then

The current Posh streak started with the collapse against Cobblers on April 5. Since winning 4-3 at Crawley a few days earlier Posh have picked up just 4 points from 4 1-1 draws. Posh have scored just 9 goals and only scored more than once on one occasion, a 4-2 defeat at Mansfield.

The longest streak without a win at home in an EFL game is 10 by the 2003-04 side. The current run is 7. The longest streak without a win away from his is 26 games set between February 23, 1976 and November 2, 1977. The current run is 6.