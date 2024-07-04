The courage of Ronnie Edwards was a key to his move to Southampton FC
Edwards left Posh for Southampton, who won promotion back to the Premier League last season, in a multi-million pound deal. The 21 year-old signed a long-term contract with the Saints on Wednesday.
Martin, a former Posh skipper and promotion winner, watched Edwards help Posh win the EFL Trophy Final against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley last season.
“Ronnie is a supremely talented footballer with a lot of games already under his belt and a healthy level of experience, even at 21 years of age,” Martin said. “He shows amazing courage to play and possesses all the attributes we would look for in a young defender. He’s so excited for the opportunity to play in the Premier League and we can’t wait to get to work with him.”
Edwards was naturally thrilled to finally move to the Premier League after years of speculation and links to clubs like Spurs, West Ham United and Newcastle United.
"I’m buzzing to be here,” Edwards told the Saints website. “It’s a massive club and I can’t wait to get started. Obviously they had an unbelievable season last year and the manager seems like he’s got a great bunch of lads. They’ve got a real togetherness, and the style of play Southampton use suits me the best. The manager has got a plan for me and I think he can really progress me in my career and push on.
"It’s a dream come true to play in the Premier League for anyone, so I’ve got to be excited and obviously I’m looking forward to it.”
Southampton open their Premier League season with a tough fixture at Newcastle United on August 17.
