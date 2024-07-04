Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Southampton manager Russell Martin has praised the ‘amazing courage on the ball’ of his new signing Ronnie Edwards.

Edwards left Posh for Southampton, who won promotion back to the Premier League last season, in a multi-million pound deal. The 21 year-old signed a long-term contract with the Saints on Wednesday.

Martin, a former Posh skipper and promotion winner, watched Edwards help Posh win the EFL Trophy Final against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Ronnie is a supremely talented footballer with a lot of games already under his belt and a healthy level of experience, even at 21 years of age,” Martin said. “He shows amazing courage to play and possesses all the attributes we would look for in a young defender. He’s so excited for the opportunity to play in the Premier League and we can’t wait to get to work with him.”

Southampton manager Russell Martin. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Edwards was naturally thrilled to finally move to the Premier League after years of speculation and links to clubs like Spurs, West Ham United and Newcastle United.

"I’m buzzing to be here,” Edwards told the Saints website. “It’s a massive club and I can’t wait to get started. Obviously they had an unbelievable season last year and the manager seems like he’s got a great bunch of lads. They’ve got a real togetherness, and the style of play Southampton use suits me the best. The manager has got a plan for me and I think he can really progress me in my career and push on.

"It’s a dream come true to play in the Premier League for anyone, so I’ve got to be excited and obviously I’m looking forward to it.”