The cost of Peterborough United's in-form 'Fab Four' who could be heading to the very top
Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones are certainly racking up some impressive numbers since joining forces for the 1-0 League One win at Port Vale in October.
They’ve amassed 40 goal contributions (goals and assists) in the last 11 matches between them ahead of Tuesday’s EFL Trophy game.
“They cost around £1.4 million between them,” MacAnthony said. “And they could all go on to play in the Premier League, and as a club we should be proud of that."
EPHRON MASON-CLARK
Age: 24.
Cost: £200k from Barnet, August 2022.
Current form: 8 goals and 3 assists in last 11 appearances.
KWAME POKU
Age: 22.
Cost: £200k from Colchester, August, 2021.
Current form: 6 goals and 5 assists in last 10 appearances.
JOEL RANDALL
Age: 24.
Cost: £1 million from Exeter, August, 2021.
Current form: 5 goals and 6 assists in last 10 appearances.
RICKY-JADE JONES
Age: 21
Cost: Nothing, Academy graduate.
Current form: 4 goals, 3 assists in last 9 appearances.
Randall accounted for the vast majority of the £1.4 million outlay and his form has been a revelation this season after he failed to score in his first two years at the club when homesickness and injury were issues.
Mason-Clark has found his best form since he was relieved of the captaincy after a short spell with the armband at the start of this season.
Poku has been so good this season he’s started to be linked with bigger and better clubs, although it’s unlikely he would be sold in January.
Jones has also silenced a few of his critics since adding blistering pace to the Posh forward line.
“I’m happy to be working hard and making space for the other forwards as they have shown how deadly they are,” Jones said.