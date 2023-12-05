​Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony is convinced his club’s ‘Fab Four’ attackers could all play in the Premier League.

Ephron Mason-Clark is congratulated by Posh team-mate Ricky-Jade Jones after scoring his second goal of the game against Cambridge United earlier this season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones are certainly racking up some impressive numbers since joining forces for the 1-0 League One win at Port Vale in October.

They’ve amassed 40 goal contributions (goals and assists) in the last 11 matches between them ahead of Tuesday’s EFL Trophy game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They cost around £1.4 million between them,” MacAnthony said. “And they could all go on to play in the Premier League, and as a club we should be proud of that."

Kwame Poku after scoring for Posh earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​EPHRON MASON-CLARK

Age: 24.

Cost: £200k from Barnet, August 2022.

Current form: 8 goals and 3 assists in last 11 appearances.

​KWAME POKU

Age: 22.

Cost: £200k from Colchester, August, 2021.

Current form: 6 goals and 5 assists in last 10 appearances.

​JOEL RANDALL

Age: 24.

Cost: £1 million from Exeter, August, 2021.

Current form: 5 goals and 6 assists in last 10 appearances.

​RICKY-JADE JONES

Age: 21

Cost: Nothing, Academy graduate.

Current form: 4 goals, 3 assists in last 9 appearances.

​Randall accounted for the vast majority of the £1.4 million outlay and his form has been a revelation this season after he failed to score in his first two years at the club when homesickness and injury were issues.

Mason-Clark has found his best form since he was relieved of the captaincy after a short spell with the armband at the start of this season.

Poku has been so good this season he’s started to be linked with bigger and better clubs, although it’s unlikely he would be sold in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones has also silenced a few of his critics since adding blistering pace to the Posh forward line.

“I’m happy to be working hard and making space for the other forwards as they have shown how deadly they are,” Jones said.