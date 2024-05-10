Kwame Poku

​​Now that a lot of the promotion and relegation issues in the EFL have been settled, transfer speculation will dominate the summer football headlines.

​And one consequence of having a young and talented squad as seen at Posh all season is the inevitable interest in their star players.

The PT have trawled the internet to see which clubs are rumoured to be interested in which Posh players.

Some are far more likely to be true than others!

Harrison Burrows (second right). Joe Dent/theposh.com

HARRISON BURROWS

Posh turned down a bid from a Championship club for the captain in January.

Coventry City, and this won’t be the last time this club is mentioned, have been linked with the left-back and he already has a special relationship with left-winger Ephron Mason-Clark who is on his way to the Sky Blues in the summer.

Norwich City have also been mentioned in some places as have newly-promoted clubs Derby County and Portsmouth, although it’s not certain the latter pair have enough money.

Hector Kyprianou. Joe Dent/theposh.com

HECTOR KYPRIANOU

Championship side Watford tried to buy the midfielder in January, but have since changed manager. It’s known Coventry have a ‘first option’ on a Posh player this summer and the smart money is on it being Kyprianou or Burrows.

Premier League Bournemouth were reportedly interested in the Cyprus international earlier this season and that would be a hard move to turn down.

KWAME POKU

A quick internet search finds Championship clubs West Brom, Sunderland, Watford, Stoke City and Bristol City have all expressed interest in the winger. Surely Posh won’t lose both of their gifted wide men in the same summer?

JOEL RANDALL

Celtic were reportedly interested when this attacking midfielder was at Exeter City. Now all we could find was a rumour Birmingham City, a club who will be in League One next season, could make a move. They certainly have the money.

JOSH KNIGHT

Could leave on a free transfer in the summer which will widen the centre-back’s appeal. The only (tenuous) links we found were with Championship sides Stoke and Blackburn. Amusingly a return to Wycombe was suggested on one football rumours site!

RONNIE EDWARDS

Shocking, at least to those who have watched this classy defender for several seasons, that Edwards is still at Posh. Swansea came close to signing him in one transfer window.

He would suit a footballing team like Norwich or Coventry, who have been linked with the England Under 20 skipper, and the strongest Premier League interest in the past has come from West Ham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Don’t rule out a move to a Bundesliga club either. They enjoy signing talented young Englishmen.

