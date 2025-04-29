The chase for Peterborough United star Kwame Poku is well and truly under way

The chase for the services of Kwame Poku (left) is well and truly under way. Photo David Lowndes.

​The chase for Kwame Poku is on.

​Posh director of football Barry Fry is unsure about reports suggesting League One champions Birmingham City have offered a massive £30k a week wage deal for the 23 year-old winger.

But the veteran deal-maker knows of 20 top clubs chasing the out-of-contract Posh star.

Several Championship clubs have previously shown interest in a player who was this week named in the League One ‘Team-of-the-Season,’ but Premier League clubs have now also been in touch with the player’s representatives.

Poku is in a strong bargaining position as the only fee a signing club would have to pay would be a compensation figure decided by a tribunal which in theory could lead to a bumper signing on fee as well as big wages.

It’s thought the player favours a move to another English club despite interest from Scottish giants Rangers.

The PT asked Fry about the veracity of the £30k weekly wage offer. He responded: “I don’t exactly know, but I believe it’s true he has over 20 top clubs interested in him and that includes Premier League clubs.”

Posh manager Darren Ferguson believes Poku will end up at a leading Championship club.

He is delighted a player who has given Posh four years service will land a lucrative move in the summer, even if he is sad to see one of the best sides of his many years at London Road almost completely break up in just over 12 months.

Ferguson said: "I fully expect Kwame to sign for a top Championship club and he could then go on and play in the Premier League.

"He’s had an exceptional season even though he’s missed 20 games or so because of injury. To get in the League One select team shows how good he was when he played.”

Poku is not certain to be involved in the last two League One matches of the season at Mansfield tonight (Wednesday, 7.45pm kick off) or at Rotherham United on Saturday.