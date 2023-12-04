Michael Duff (left) with Posh boss Darren Ferguson last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And that could have a bearing on the destination of Peterborough United centre-back Ronnie Edwards in January.

Edwards is widely expected to leave Posh during the next transfer window and Swansea were thought to have been close to signing the 20 year-old in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those plans might now change following the departure of Duff after less than six months in charge at the Swansea.com stadium.

Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It’s the first failure of Duff in management after he steered Cheltenham Town to promotion from League Two and then took Barnsley to the League One play-off final last season, his first in charge at Oakwell.

Former Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has been strongly linked with the Swansea job after turning down the chance to manage Championship rivals Rotherham United earlier today.