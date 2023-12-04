The Championship sacking that could have a bearing on the immediate future of Ronnie Edwards
And that could have a bearing on the destination of Peterborough United centre-back Ronnie Edwards in January.
Edwards is widely expected to leave Posh during the next transfer window and Swansea were thought to have been close to signing the 20 year-old in the summer.
Those plans might now change following the departure of Duff after less than six months in charge at the Swansea.com stadium.
It’s the first failure of Duff in management after he steered Cheltenham Town to promotion from League Two and then took Barnsley to the League One play-off final last season, his first in charge at Oakwell.
Former Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has been strongly linked with the Swansea job after turning down the chance to manage Championship rivals Rotherham United earlier today.
Posh expect a multi-million pound package deal for Edwards who has been in imperious form this season.