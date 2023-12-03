Grant McCann’s record as Peterborough United manager shouldn’t solely be judged on disappointing results and some flat performances towards the end of his second stint in the hot-seat.

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Doncaster. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McCann was the man who fought to bring Ephron Mason-Clark to the Weston Homes Stadium (Darragh MacAnthony confessed in a ‘Hard Truth’ podcast he wasn’t so keen on a forward playing for Barnet at the time) and how grateful his successor Darren Ferguson, as well as his chairman, should be for that.

Mason-Clark thanked McCann for his opportunity in the Football League by helping to knock his Doncaster Rovers side out of the FA Cup on Saturday with a typically brilliant strike early in the second-half. It gave Posh a crucial two-goal lead which they needed as the League Two strugglers set up a nervy final 25 minutes or so by pulling a goal back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mason-Clark is an outstanding talent. He's powerful, quick and his shooting when cutting inside on to his right foot is ferocious and often deadly accurate. Saturday’s goal was his 10th of the season and eight have arrived in his last 11 games as a slow start to the season, when he appeared to find the club captaincy, a burden is forgotten.

Harrison Burrows celebrates his early goal for Posh against Doncaster. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 2, DONCASTER 1...

1) It looked like a tough week caught up with Posh towards the end of this second round FA Cup tie. They looked leggy and passed poorly under pressure at times. It’s likely a hard game physically and mentally at Stevenage four days earlier took a lot out of a starting XI which played the entire 100 or so minutes of that game and took to the field again against Doncaster. The Posh way of playing looks tiring anyway. They are explosive and all of them cover hard yards as they attempt to run the legs off opponents. It would be a surprise if more than a couple of them start the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match against Arsenal Under 21s on Tuesday. The big League One game against third-placed Oxford United at London Road the following Saturday is a far bigger priority and a fresh, fired up XI will be needed for that game.

2) Posh boss Darren Ferguson felt his side lacked their usual verve yesterday and yet they could still have scored six rather than two. They missed three one-on-ones and failed to convert from two yards out on a couple of occasions with Ricky-Jade Jones spurning four presentable chances on his own. Jones was good in general play, but he needs to step up in front of goal as it's unlikely wingers Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku, or number 10 Joel Randall, will keep up their current scoring pace.

3) Nicholas Bilokapic played a big part in the Posh win yesterday. He made three excellent saves...and yet he still looked vulnerable at times. He dropped a couple of crosses under pressure. Three things need to improve for Posh going forward into the new year. The consistency of Bilokapic and Jones, plus the defensive work of Harrison Burrows who looked like a midfielder playing out of position at left-back in the first-half yesterday when tricky winger Luke Molyneux went past him with ease on the outside and on the inside. Burrows also found it difficult defensively in the second-half against Burton Albion the following weekend. One wonders if Posh would go back for Swansea left-back Nathanael Ogbeta in January, fitness permitting of course?

Posh striker Ricky-Jade Jones steered this opportunity wide of the Doncaster goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4) League Two looks a tough division this season, but how Doncaster are currently 17th based on yesterday’s evidence is a mystery. They were aggressive, passed the ball pretty well and had a bang-in form Posh side hanging on towards the end. They survived some scary moments defensively which was probably inevitable given a standard of opposition they won’t meet again in the rest of the season. Doncaster look like a side capable of a surge up the table. With Posh playing legends McCann and Tommy Rowe – a second-half substitute yesterday – at the club that’s something we should all get behind.