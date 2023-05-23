The majority of Peterborough’s League One rivals have now revealed their annual retained list.

The lists reveals the players being kept, let go and those still in contract negotiations.

A few big name players are now up for grabs and looking for new clubs, including Morecambe goal-getter Cole Stockton, Derby’s Richard Stearman and Curtis Davies.

Posh are yet to release their retained list, but are expected to do so imminently. Take a look at Alan Swann’s predicted list and let us know who should stay and who should go.

Here is the full list of all teams to have so far released their list.

1 . Accrington Stanley Released: Mitch Clark, Anthony Mancini, Joe Hardy, Rhys Fenlon, Enock Lusiama and Dylan Moonan. Contracts offered: Dan Martin and Liam Isherwood. Negotiations: Michael Nottingham, Harvey Rodgers and Seamus Conneely. Extension triggered: Ethan Hamilton, Joe Pritchard, Rosaire Longelo, Jack Nolan, Korede Adedoyin, Connor O’Brien and Toby Savin. Returning loans: Lukas Jensen (Burnley), Ryan Astley (Everton), Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Arsenal), Aaron Pressley (Aston Villa) and Doug Tharme (Blackpool) Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

2 . Bristol Rovers Released: Harry Anderson, Paul Coutts, Calum Macdonald. Contracts offered: Josh Grant, Harvey Greenslade, Ryan Jones, Grant Ward. Retired: Glenn Whelan, Nick Anderton, Alex Rodman. Returning loanees: Ellery Balcombe (Brentford), Lamare Bogarde (Aston Villa), Josh Coburn (Middlesbrough), Lewis Gibson (Everton), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool). Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Burton Albion Released: Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Ben Radcliffe, Thierry Latty-Fairweather, William Kokolo, Louis Moult, Chris McCann, Sam Winnall, Ben Garratt, Jonny Smith and Callum Hawkins. Contracts offered: Mustapha Carayol, Tom Hewlett, Craig MacGillivray, Jakub Niemczyk, Tom Hamer, Deji Oshilja, Conor Shaughnessy and Terry Taylor. Retired: Michael Mancienne. Returning loanees: Gassan Ahadme (Ipswich), Charlie Kirk & Sam Lavelle (Charlton), Jasper Moon (Barnsley), Jordan Amissah (Sheffield United), Zac Ashworth (West Brom) and Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest). Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

4 . Cambridge United Released: Liam O’Neil, Dimitar Mitov, Harvey Knibbs, Joe Ironside, Sam Smith, Shilow Tracey, George Williams, Greg Taylor, Lloyd Jones and Ben Worman. Contract offered: Ryan Bennett, Harrison Dunk, Paul Digby, George Thomas and Fejiri Okenabirhie. Returning loans: Steve Seddon (Oxford United), Conor McGrandles (Charlton). Photo: Mike Owen Photo Sales