How the Peterborough United retained list could look. Who would you keep or release?
Peterborough United are expected to appoint a new manager (or retain the same one) before they reveal their retained list for next season.
Here’s who the PT would keep, release, sell, loan out or place on the transfer list ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.
The probable contract expiry date in (brackets) as per various sources.
SELLSadly midfielder Jack Taylor (2024) and centre-back Ronnie Edwards (2025), both of whom enhached their reputations and value in the second-half of last season, will probably have to go to reduce the club’s debt. Knowing our current chairman some of the transfer fees will be re-invested in the squad. I’d be surprised if we got £10 million for the pair, and certainly not up front, no matter how good Posh believe they are.
LOAN OUT
Goalkeeper Will Blackmore (2024), defender Manu Fernandez (2026) and forward Ricky-Jade Jones (2025). We need to know if they will eventually make the grade and they are unlikely to get regular first-team football at Posh. It’s doubtful Posh will let Jones go out even though he has no immediate chance of displacing Ephron Mason-Clark from the starting line-up, or let Fernandez leave as he has fans in high places.
RELEASE
Joe Ward (2023) will leave after failing to sign a new contract at Posh. Good luck to a loyal servant and hopefully he will find a lower end Championship club and QPR, Hull City and Birmingham City have all been linked with him. If he was still under contract I might have transfer listed him anyway as part of the planned summer re-boot.
TRANSFER LIST
David Ajiboye (2025) – Won’t get his chance here.
Dan Butler (2024) – Farewell to a promotion winner. He’s only 28, but we need fresher legs, like Nathanael Ogbeta (wishful thinking sadly).
Jeando Fuchs (2024) – If Posh are to play exciting, possession-based football, there will be no room for a destroyer.
Ben Mensah (2024) – Injuries interrupt his career too often.
Joel Randall (2025) – Time to cut and run from a million-pound flop.
Christy Pym (2024) – Get rid. That contract extension reward for winning promotion has blown up in Posh faces.
Ben Thompson (2024) – Could be a good squad player next season, but he played so rarely after Christmas who can possibly be sure?
Nathan Thompson (2024) – Posh will probably exercise the extra year option just so they can get a fee for a defender who is not the force of two years ago.
Joe Tomlinson (2024) – Not progressed as Posh had hoped.
RETAIN
Harrison Burrows (2025) – Expect another contract extension later this year. He deserves one after performing with credit in several positions,
Jonson Clarke-Harris (2024) – I wouldn’t oppose a sale if the price is right, but his goals record and leadership qualities demand he stays to lead next season’s promotion push.
Frankie Kent (2024) – Can’t let him and Edwards leave.
Josh Knight (2024) – He could do a solid job at League One level if played consistently in the same position.
Hector Kyprianou (2025) – Second only to Mason-Clark in the breakthrough stakes. A classy passing midfielder.
Ephron Mason-Clark (2025) – Just finished an excellent season and will only get better.
Oliver Norburn (2024) – A tricky one as if he is still homesick for the North I'd let him go. Posh could probably get a fee for him. A natural leader of an expected young group next season though.
Kwame Poku (2025) – A forward line of EMC, JCH and Poku would make Posh one of the favourites for League One next season.
Kabongo Tshimanga (2025) – Hardly seen since arriving in January. Needs a strong pre-season or Posh will probably look for better.