Jack Taylor is expected to leave Posh this summer. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Here’s who the PT would keep, release, sell, loan out or place on the transfer list ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The probable contract expiry date in (brackets) as per various sources.

SELLSadly midfielder Jack Taylor (2024) and centre-back Ronnie Edwards (2025), both of whom enhached their reputations and value in the second-half of last season, will probably have to go to reduce the club’s debt. Knowing our current chairman some of the transfer fees will be re-invested in the squad. I’d be surprised if we got £10 million for the pair, and certainly not up front, no matter how good Posh believe they are.

Joel Randall should leave Posh this summer. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

LOAN OUT

Goalkeeper Will Blackmore (2024), defender Manu Fernandez (2026) and forward Ricky-Jade Jones (2025). We need to know if they will eventually make the grade and they are unlikely to get regular first-team football at Posh. It’s doubtful Posh will let Jones go out even though he has no immediate chance of displacing Ephron Mason-Clark from the starting line-up, or let Fernandez leave as he has fans in high places.

RELEASE

Joe Ward (2023) will leave after failing to sign a new contract at Posh. Good luck to a loyal servant and hopefully he will find a lower end Championship club and QPR, Hull City and Birmingham City have all been linked with him. If he was still under contract I might have transfer listed him anyway as part of the planned summer re-boot.

Will Ricky-Jade Jones be sent out on loan next season? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

TRANSFER LIST

David Ajiboye (2025) – Won’t get his chance here.

Dan Butler (2024) – Farewell to a promotion winner. He’s only 28, but we need fresher legs, like Nathanael Ogbeta (wishful thinking sadly).

Jeando Fuchs (2024) – If Posh are to play exciting, possession-based football, there will be no room for a destroyer.

Ben Mensah (2024) – Injuries interrupt his career too often.

Joel Randall (2025) – Time to cut and run from a million-pound flop.

Christy Pym (2024) – Get rid. That contract extension reward for winning promotion has blown up in Posh faces.

Ben Thompson (2024) – Could be a good squad player next season, but he played so rarely after Christmas who can possibly be sure?

Nathan Thompson (2024) – Posh will probably exercise the extra year option just so they can get a fee for a defender who is not the force of two years ago.

Joe Tomlinson (2024) – Not progressed as Posh had hoped.

RETAIN

Harrison Burrows (2025) – Expect another contract extension later this year. He deserves one after performing with credit in several positions,

Jonson Clarke-Harris (2024) – I wouldn’t oppose a sale if the price is right, but his goals record and leadership qualities demand he stays to lead next season’s promotion push.

Frankie Kent (2024) – Can’t let him and Edwards leave.

Josh Knight (2024) – He could do a solid job at League One level if played consistently in the same position.

Hector Kyprianou (2025) – Second only to Mason-Clark in the breakthrough stakes. A classy passing midfielder.

Ephron Mason-Clark (2025) – Just finished an excellent season and will only get better.

Oliver Norburn (2024) – A tricky one as if he is still homesick for the North I'd let him go. Posh could probably get a fee for him. A natural leader of an expected young group next season though.

Kwame Poku (2025) – A forward line of EMC, JCH and Poku would make Posh one of the favourites for League One next season.